Leave a Comment

VMware ESXi

Performing a vMotion of a virtual machine fails with the error: Failed to write checkpoint data (offset 75485184, size 16384): Limit exceeded. (2143843)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch Release ESXi550-201612001 (2147788)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612401-BG: Updates esx-base (2147789)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612402-BG: Updates esx-tboot (2147790)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612101-SG: Updates esx-base (2147791)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi-5.5, ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-standard (2147792)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-no-tools (2147795)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-standard (2147798)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-no-tools (2147799)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612102-SG: Updates esx-ui (2148194)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

Backup solutions fail to backup the VM during a vMotion and displays .vmx path instead of VM name (2148378)

Date Published: 12/21/2016

How to access DCUI/Console of ESXi using ALT+F Keys (2148363)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VC/hostd/vmx are out of sync when using vCloud Director (2146877)

Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware Horizon

Upgrading View Composer fails with database cannot be found or connection cannot be established (2147517)

Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware Site Recovery Manager

SRM service fails with the error: “Deserialize failed for data item” during upgrade (2147921)

Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware User Environment Manager

Elements of IE web pages not functioning when IE Settings and Active Setup are captured in UEM (2147523)

Date Published: 12/22/2016

Whitelist blocked applications for the UEM Application Profiler (2148322)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

Configuring advanced UEM settings in NoAD mode (2148324)

Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware vCenter Server

Upgrading from vCenter Server 6.0 Update 2 to Update 2a fails on VCSServiceManager with error code ‘1603’ (2148327)

Date Published: 12/21/2016

Slow vCenter behaviour due to vapi endpoint memory leak (2148355)

Date Published: 12/21/2016

VMware vCenter Server Appliance

Stage 2 of Platform Services Controller (PSC) Appliance 6.5 installation fails with ‘Services might not be working as expected’ (2148354)

Date Published: 12/22/2016

ESXi 6.5 not populated when exporting a support bundle in the Web Client (2148382)

Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager

Windows user account is locked when Site Recovery Manager service is running (2147695)

Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware Virtual Disk Development

Backup process fails while restoring virtual machine (2148333)

Date Published: 12/23/2016

VDDK crashes while trying to open disk using VixDiskLib_OpenEx (2148392)

Date Published: 12/22/2016

VMware vRealize Automation

Container related errors occurs after restarting one or more clustered vRA nodes (2148212)

Date Published: 12/22/2016

VMware vRealize Orchestrator

Exception “ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException” when using the IaaS plugin for vRO (2148061)

Date Published: 12/21/2016

VMware vSphere Replication

vSphere Replication plug-in does not appear on the WebClient post reinstallation (2147448)

Date Published: 12/22/2016

