Leave a Comment

VMware ESXi
Performing a vMotion of a virtual machine fails with the error: Failed to write checkpoint data (offset 75485184, size 16384): Limit exceeded. (2143843)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch Release ESXi550-201612001 (2147788)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612401-BG: Updates esx-base (2147789)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612402-BG: Updates esx-tboot (2147790)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612101-SG: Updates esx-base (2147791)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-standard (2147792)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-no-tools (2147795)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-standard (2147798)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-no-tools (2147799)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612102-SG: Updates esx-ui (2148194)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
Backup solutions fail to backup the VM during a vMotion and displays .vmx path instead of VM name (2148378)
Date Published: 12/21/2016
How to access DCUI/Console of ESXi using ALT+F Keys (2148363)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VC/hostd/vmx are out of sync when using vCloud Director (2146877)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VMware Horizon
Upgrading View Composer fails with database cannot be found or connection cannot be established (2147517)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VMware Site Recovery Manager
SRM service fails with the error: “Deserialize failed for data item” during upgrade (2147921)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VMware User Environment Manager
Elements of IE web pages not functioning when IE Settings and Active Setup are captured in UEM (2147523)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
Whitelist blocked applications for the UEM Application Profiler (2148322)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
Configuring advanced UEM settings in NoAD mode (2148324)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware vCenter Server
Upgrading from vCenter Server 6.0 Update 2 to Update 2a fails on VCSServiceManager with error code ‘1603’ (2148327)
Date Published: 12/21/2016
Slow vCenter behaviour due to vapi endpoint memory leak (2148355)
Date Published: 12/21/2016
VMware vCenter Server Appliance
Stage 2 of Platform Services Controller (PSC) Appliance 6.5 installation fails with ‘Services might not be working as expected’ (2148354)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
ESXi 6.5 not populated when exporting a support bundle in the Web Client (2148382)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager
Windows user account is locked when Site Recovery Manager service is running (2147695)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VMware Virtual Disk Development
Backup process fails while restoring virtual machine (2148333)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VDDK crashes while trying to open disk using VixDiskLib_OpenEx (2148392)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
VMware vRealize Automation
Container related errors occurs after restarting one or more clustered vRA nodes (2148212)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
VMware vRealize Orchestrator
Exception “ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException” when using the IaaS plugin for vRO (2148061)
Date Published: 12/21/2016
VMware vSphere Replication
vSphere Replication plug-in does not appear on the WebClient post reinstallation (2147448)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
